Ryan Gauld and Ben Doak selected for Scotland’s Nations League double-header

Ryan Gauld and Ben Doak have both been selected for Scotland’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Poland and Portugal.

The squad announcement is Scotland’s first since their disappointing Euro 2024 group stage exit in Germany.

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Gauld is aiming to make his Scotland debut 10 years after his first call-up, while Liverpool’s Doak is named in the squad after withdrawing from the provisional team for the Euros.

Head coach Steve Clarke has named the uncapped Sturm Graz defender Max Johnston in the squad, while Rangers defender John Souttar has been recalled after missing the final cut for the Euros.

Forward Lyndon Dykes is also included after he was ruled out of the Euros with an ankle injury sustained two weeks before the opening game of the finals.

Lyndon Dykes is in the squad (Steve Welsh/PA)

The likes of Tommy Conway, Lewis Morgan and James Forrest have all retained their places after being selected in the Euro 2024 squad.

Scotland face Poland at Hampden Park on September 5 before travelling to Lisbon to take on Portugal on September 8.