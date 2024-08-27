Harry Kane targets trophies for Bayern Munich after collecting Golden Shoe award

Harry Kane has targeted winning trophies for Bayern Munich as his primary aim after collecting the Golden Shoe award for the 2023-24 season.

The England captain scored for 44 goals for Bayern in all competitions last season – 36 of them coming in the Bundesliga – but his wait for an elusive first trophy continued on as the Bavarians missed out on silverware in his first season in Germany.

“I want to carry on the way I started last season, but the important thing is that we win trophies,” Kane said at a Munich ceremony to recognise him as Europe’s best goalscorer last term.

“We want to claim successes as a team. I feel very good and am looking forward to the new season.

“I sense a new energy and I’m looking forward to seeing where it leads.”

Kane became the third Bayern player to win the Golden Shoe after striking greats Gerd Muller and Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said Kane had “seamlessly fitted into the tradition of great goalscorers” at the club, declaring his arrival from Tottenham last August had made the Bundesliga a “more attractive” league.

Kane said: “It was always my dream to play football at a higher level.

“To be mentioned in the same breath as these names (former Bayern players Franz Beckenbauer, Muller, Uli Hoeness, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge) is very special.

“It’s always about how I can help the team and the club.”

On winning the Golden Shoe, Kane added: “It’s a fantastic feeling. I can only thank the club, my team-mates.

“The award is for everyone – without you I wouldn’t be standing here.

“I wouldn’t be standing here today without my family. They’ve always supported me. I’ve known my wife for a very long time.

“She always supports me, keeps me grounded.

“When I’m at home, I’m husband and dad. That’s the most important for me.”