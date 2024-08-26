Britain’s Jan Choinski knocked out of US Open after five-set epic

Jan Choinski became the first British casualty of the US Open after falling to an agonising five-set defeat to Roberto Carballes Baena.

Choinski, ranked 276 in the world, had earned himself a 100,000 US dollar (£75,730) payday by coming through qualifying to earn a spot in the main draw at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

And he looked to be heading for a swift exit as he found himself two sets and a break down to the world number 55.

But the British number 10 rallied to send it to a decider, only for Carballes Baena to regain control and earn a 6-2 6-3 5-7 6-7 (5) 6-3 victory.

Choinski said in the build-up to his first-round match that, even with his hefty prize money, he would stick by his trusty Volvo car, which has racked up the miles.

But this defeat would have driven him mad, having shown tenacity and grit to get back into the match.

And when he forced five break points in the opening game of the decider, he might have thought it was going to be his day.

But the Spaniard saved them all, then broke to love in the next game to break Choinski’s heart.