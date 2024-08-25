‘August is difficult and different’ for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

Unai Emery feels August is a “difficult” month after Aston Villa lost 2-0 to Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday.

After Villa started the season with a 2-1 victory over West Ham last week, Emery said his side were confident of getting a result against last season’s runners-up in the late kick-off.

The hosts had glorious opportunities to take the lead through Ollie Watkins, one of which was kept out by a fantastic David Raya save, but Arsenal punished them with clinical efforts from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey.

After the transfer window shuts on Friday, Aston Villa face Leicester a day later before the players go away for international duty again.

David Raya made a spectacular save to deny Ollie Watkins (Nigel French/PA)

Asked why August is such a difficult challenge, Emery said: “Because we play three matches before the international week.

“After August and after the break we have to play a lot of matches and because the transfer window is open and some players joined the last week before West Ham and are not fit completely.

“This is the same for every team – August is difficult and different – still one match to play this week against Leicester but in the balance we have to try to be consistent.”

Morgan Rogers impressed at Villa Park and the 22-year-old was unlucky not to be on the scoresheet.

After muscling off both Gabriel Martinelli and Partey in midfield, he forced an effort just wide of the target midway through the second period.

Emery was pleased with the showing of the player he brought in from Middlesbrough during the January transfer window.

He added: “He is playing fantastic. His progress here is getting progressively better and his confidence. We are adding a lot of tactical ways through him, which is fantastic how we can connect with him.

“I think he’s playing with confidence and developing a lot. He’s hungry to increase his level working every day and is good the impact he has on us.”

Mikel Arteta’s side won again (Nigel French/PA)

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus was left out of the playing squad after picking up a groin injury during a training session on Thursday.

Boss Mikel Arteta admitted he does not know the extent of the injury which could also have a say on whether fellow striker Eddie Nketiah stays at the club, after he was linked with a move away.

He said: “Unfortunately on Thursday in the training session, just at the end he felt something in his groin.

“We’ll need to assess him. We need to have an MRI scan to see. But he wasn’t available for the game. We have to see (if he will be out long-term).

“Probably Sunday or Monday we will have the results to see if it’s a matter of days or weeks – we don’t know.”