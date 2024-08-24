Erling Haaland grabs another hat-trick as Manchester City breeze past Ipswich

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City put Ipswich to the sword with a 4-1 victory at Etihad Stadium.

Ipswich, back in the top flight for the first time in 22 years, had a dream start against the Premier League champions as Sammie Szmodics scored on his full debut after seven minutes.

But the joy was short-lived as City struck three times in four minutes by the 16th minute, the ruthless Haaland scoring either side of a Kevin De Bruyne strike.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna must have feared a real drubbing at that point, but the goal avalanche did not come.

Ilkay Gundogan received a hero’s welcome after coming on as a second-half substitute following his midweek return from Barcelona, with City only scoring once more as Haaland completed his 10th treble for the club two minutes from time.

Brighton also made it two wins from two games as Joao Pedro gave new boss Fabian Hurzeler a winning start at the Amex Stadium with his late header securing a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Brazilian striker Pedro nodded home Simon Adingra’s cross five minutes in added time as United lost for the first time this season.

Brighton had led at the break through former United forward Danny Welbeck – his 100th career club goal – but the visitors levelled via Amad Diallo’s deflected strike.

Brighton striker Joao Pedro, right, celebrates after the final whistle following the 2-1 victory over Manchester United (Gareth Fuller/PA)

United thought they had taken the lead but Joshua Zirkzee – who scored their opening-day winner against Fulham – was in an offside position on the goal-line when Alejandro Garnacho’s shot flew in off his knee.

Tottenham romped to a 4-0 win over Everton as Son Heung-min scored twice against their lack-lustre visitors.

Yves Bissouma, back after being suspended for one match by the club for taking laughing gas, gave Spurs an early lead – his first goal for the North London outfit – and Cristian Romero headed home either side of Son’s double as Everton caved in during the final 20 minutes.

Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen were on target to give West Ham a 2-0 success over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Both goals came in close proximity midway through the second half as Julien Lopetegui celebrated his first win as Hammers’ boss.

Nottingham Forest won 1-0 at newly-promoted Southampton – Morgan Gibbs-White settling a forgettable meeting at St Mary’s 20 minutes from time – while Fulham beat Leicester drew 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

Emile Smith Rowe scored on his home debut after 18 minutes.

Alex Iwobi grabbed the winner 20 minutes from time after Wout Faes had headed the Foxes level before the interval.