Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to build on opening win

Erik ten Hag is seeking improvements as Manchester United look to build on their opening day win in Saturday lunchtime’s trip to Brighton.

Having been retained as manager after ending a poor campaign with FA Cup glory, the Dutchman kicked off his third Premier League season in charge with a late victory on the opening night.

Substitute Joshua Zirkzee enjoyed a dream debut by securing a 1-0 win against Fulham at the death but Ten Hag knows there is plenty of room for improvement as they hit the road for the first time.

The Red Devils won 2-0 at Brighton on the final day of last season and are looking for another victory at the Amex in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Joshua Zirkzee scored the winner on his debut (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Of course (the mood) is good but it’s just one game,” Ten Hag said. “We are pleased of course with the result, also with the performance.

“We were happy with the performance but now we have to build on it, so go to the next game.

“You don’t talk about the first game. That’s the start. No, you see it after five, six games, so we have to build on this start, get a win but improve the performance.”

Pushed on what he wants at Brighton, he told MUTV: “We have to improve and there are elements that should be better. We did a good review of the game.

“We took some problems out, we worked across the week on those problems, so gave them solutions but also focused on our strengths to even build further on those strengths.

“To go for next win, of course that’s the aim.”

United have no fresh injury concerns heading to the south coast with Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof and Rasmus Hojlund sidelined once again.

“We will have the same players available for the squad as last week,” Ten Hag said.

“So, we don’t see a return from names as Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw, also Victor Lindelof. He has a toe issue and will return shortly but not for this weekend.

“Tyrell Malacia (is out) but for the rest we have a squad available and we have to name the squad to go into this game.”

Meanwhile, United have sold defender Will Fish to Cardiff for an initial £1million.

The fee could reach £3m with add-ons and PA understands a buyback clause and 30 per cent sell-on fee has been included in the deal.

Fish, 21, has signed a four-year deal with the Championship club.