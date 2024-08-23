Ashley Cole named assistant to Lee Carsley during spell as interim England boss

England great Ashley Cole will serve as assistant during Lee Carsley’s spell as interim manager.

Gareth Southgate stepped down shortly after July’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and has been temporarily replaced by the England Under-21s boss.

Carsley’s first senior match in charge comes against the Republic of Ireland, who he represented as a player, in the Nations League on September 7 before welcoming Finland to Wembley three days later.

The Football Association has confirmed former England left-back Cole will assist the 50-year-old during his time as senior team boss.

The 107-cap defender is joined in Carsley’s temporary backroom set-up by Joleon Lescott, another former international, and FA head of coaching Tim Dittmer.

The trio have worked with the ex-midfielder at under-21s level, including during last year’s European Championship triumph.

The FA has confirmed senior men’s performance analysts Stephen O’Brien and Michael Baker have been seconded to a new role by technical director John McDermott.

Joleon Lescott will be part of Lee Carsley’s coaching staff (Simon Marper/PA)

The FA say the pair will “focus on strategic projects in preparation for the permanent successor to Gareth Southgate” as 2026 World Cup qualification immediately follows the autumn Nations League fixtures.

Goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson and coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink have left England following the exit of Southgate and assistant Steve Holland.

Paul Nevin has taken charge of England’s Elite League Squad on an interim basis as Ben Futcher steps up to under-21s boss with Carsley focusing on the senior team.