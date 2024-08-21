I thought he did a great job – Chris Woakes hails new England skipper Ollie Pope

Chris Woakes was impressed by Ollie Pope’s first day in charge of England’s Test side, congratulating the new captain on a job well done against Sri Lanka.

A hamstring injury to Ben Stokes means Pope has been tasked with standing in for one of the most influential skippers in the international arena over the next few weeks.

Woakes made sure to scatter any early nerves, striking twice in the first half-hour as England took quick wickets on the first morning at Emirates Old Trafford, and finishing with three for 32 as the tourists made 236 all out.

Half-centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva and debutant Milan Rathnayake gave Pope pause for thought as the hosts looked to shut down the innings, while bad light spoiled his plans to unleash Mark Wood on the tail.

Chris Woakes took early wickets for England (nick Potts/PA)

But, with England reaching 22 without loss at the close, it was a successful start for the first-timer.

“For his first day on the job, as an inexperienced captain, I thought he did a great job,” said Woakes.

“He probably found himself having to switch on a bit more than he would normally. As captain you have to be on the ball all the time, constantly thinking about fields, bowling changes, things like that.

“It’s talking and communicating with your bowlers, which is something he doesn’t have to do usually, so I thought he did a great job with us as bowlers.

“Obviously it feels different, not having Ben out there. Ben is Ben; he’s done it for a couple of years now and has got his own way.

“Ollie has been vice-captain for a little while now, there’s little traits he’s obviously picked up on from how Ben goes about it, and he’s probably brought a little bit of that into it.

“But he’s also himself, which I think is really important for him moving forward.”

Woakes admitted England fancied dismissing their opponents for an even lower total after their initial breakthroughs but believes they have the upper hand at the start of their first innings.

“To bowl a team out on day one of a Test match and be none down at the close is a superb day. Yes, you always look back and want a bit better – we could have trimmed a few off there – but we’re still really happy,” he said.

“Historically days two and three are good batting days at Old Trafford so fingers crossed it works that way. There are hard yards that go into that – build partnerships, bat well, pick your bowlers, put the opposition under pressure.

“Sri Lanka will still feel, with how that surface played in the first half of today, that you can get on a roll and pick up wickets. But once the ball got soft it looked nice and easier to bat.

“The two guys who passed 50 played well, got themselves in and it looked hard to get them out at one point so our lads will be looking to do the same.”

England will resume on Thursday with Ben Duckett and Dan Lawrence at the crease after they confidently negotiated four overs of spin before the close.