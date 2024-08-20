Great Britain taking team of 215 to compete at the Paris Paralympics

Great Britain has named a 215-strong team for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with a record representation of female athletes.

The Paris Paralympics will be held between August 28 and September 8 with females making up 46 per cent of the British team.

Chef de mission Penny Briscoe said: “I am absolutely delighted to confirm that 215 athletes will compete for ParalympicsGB in Paris this summer.

“In the three years since the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games I have been privileged to witness outstanding performances by so many of our athletes at world and European level as they worked so hard to secure qualification for Paris 2024.

“Now that time has come, and we are days away from the start of what I believe will be a spectacular celebration of para sport at the most competitive Paralympic Games ever, which will be enjoyed by fans both in France and around the world.

“Paris 2024 promises to be a landmark Paralympic Games with our highest representation of female athletes ever and a host of talented athletes seeking to achieve personal best performances in one of the world’s great cities.”

Britain will be represented in 19 of the 22 Paralympic sports that form the Games schedule, with para cycling, canoe and rowing all boasting their largest-ever squads.

The total figure of 215 includes guides, pilots and competition partners, with the team consisting of 81 Games debutants and 49 Paralympic champions.

Britain’s most decorated athlete is cyclist Dame Sarah Storey, who has won 17 Paralympic gold medals and is competing at her ninth successive Games.

The youngest competitor is 13-year-old swimmer Iona Winnifrith, who is among 14 teenagers overall, with the eldest being para canoe multiple medallist Jeanette Chippington, 54, who will be competing at her eighth Games.

Cyclist Dame Sarah Storey will be competing at her ninth successive Paralympic Games (Will Matthews/PA)

Briscoe said: “More than a third of the athletes in the ParalympicsGB team will make their Games debuts in Paris.

“I am proud of the support these athletes – as well as our experienced Paralympians – will receive from the network of staff both in the UK and in France who have been working tirelessly to ensure ParalympicsGB is best prepared both on and off the field of play.

“With Paris just a short journey across the Channel I know many fans, friends and family will travel to France to support the team and enjoy the action in the many iconic venues that the city has to offer.”

Britain finished second on the medals table at Tokyo behind China, with 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze for an overall haul of 124 medals.