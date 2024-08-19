What business can we expect from Premier League clubs before transfer deadline?

The clock is ticking on the transfer window with less than two weeks remaining for Premier League clubs to strengthen their squads.

The window shuts on Friday, August 30 at 11pm BST.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the high-profile transfers that might be completed before the deadline.

Ivan of Arabia?

Could Brentford’s Ivan Toney swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Ivan Toney appears to have played his last game for Brentford after being left out of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

The England striker missed Sunday’s 2-1 win with Bees boss Thomas Frank revealing his absence was due to “transfer interest” and that Brentford opted to leave him out.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are reportedly keen and £60million might secure the services of the 28-year-old who has one year left on his contract.

It remains to be seen if the Saudi speculation smokes out potential Premier League interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea exits likely

Raheem Sterling’s Chelsea future is in doubt after being left out of their opening league game against Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

After a summer of yet more arrivals at Stamford Bridge, it seems inevitable there will be departures in the final days of the window to reduce the numbers of Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Raheem Sterling’s future was placed into sharp focus when he was left out of the Blues squad for Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Manchester City and his representatives released a statement questioning the decision.

While Sterling’s camp called for “further clarity” on the future of the England international, Conor Gallagher remains in limbo.

The England midfielder’s name was omitted from the matchday programme squad on Sunday, with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid due to hold a new round of talks to break the deadlock over Gallagher and Joao Felix’s potential move in the opposite direction.

Sancho saga to end?

Jadon Sancho was omitted from Manchester United’s opening Premier League matchday squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jadon Sancho’s future at Manchester United has been in doubt ever since he fell out with Erik ten Hag almost 12 months ago, claiming on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” following criticism from the manager.

The England winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund before resolving his differences with Ten Hag.

Sancho came off the bench in the Community Shield at Wembley but was omitted from the matchday squad for United’s league opener against Fulham.

Paris St Germain are keen on Sancho with Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte – who did not feature in the French club’s Ligue 1 opener at Le Havre – possibly moving the other way, while Fulham reportedly remain interested in United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Guehi in demand

Marc Guehi captained Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League game of the season despite speculation over his future (John Walton/PA)

Marc Guehi stepped into the shop window at Euro 2024 and dazzled during England’s march to the final.

The centre-back was always going to be in demand after the tournament and so it has proved with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe identifying the 24-year-old as his top summer signing.

Newcastle have reportedly had four offers rejected by Palace, with the latest said to be worth £60m plus £5m in add-ons.

Guehi showed his continued commitment to Palace by captaining the side at Brentford, but Eagles fans will remain nervous that they could lose him and fellow defender Joachim Andersen, a Fulham target, before the window closes.

Another Mikel at Arsenal?

Spain midfielder Mikel Merino has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

There could be a familiar name at Arsenal if manager Mikel Arteta gets his way.

Arteta is seeking the final piece in the Gunners’ jigsaw after pushing champions Manchester City all the way last season, and the Basque could return to hometown club Real Sociedad for a spot of late transfer business.

Mikel Merino was impressive during Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, featuring in all seven games and scoring the quarter-final winner against Germany.

The 28-year-old has a year left on his current Sociedad deal and, standing at 6ft 2ins, would add further aerial strength to that provided by Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz, William Saliba and new recruit Riccardo Calafiori.