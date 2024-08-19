Ilkay Gundogan calls time on international action with Germany

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan has announced his retirement from international football.

The 33-year-old Barcelona midfielder played 82 times for Germany and scored 19 goals, with his final appearances coming on home soil at Euro 2024.

“After a few weeks of consideration, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end my national team career,” Gundogan wrote on social media.

“I look back with great pride on 82 international matches for my home country – a number I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011.

“My highlight was definitely the huge honour of being able to lead the team as captain at our home European Championships last summer.

“After all these years, we finally managed to make the nation proud again – I’m very happy that I was able to play a part in that.

“But even before the tournament, I felt a certain tiredness in my body and also in my head, which got me thinking. And the games at club and national level are not getting any less.”

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring for Germany against Hungary at Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)

Gundogan made his debut in October 2011 and was part of Germany squads at Euro 2012 and Euro 2020, as well as the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

He missed out on the 2014 World Cup – which Germany won – and Euro 2016 through injury.

Gundogan added: “I will definitely continue to be a fan of this national team and I really hope that we can continue the upward trend together – and then there is nothing to stop us from being one of the closest contenders for the title at the 2026 World Cup.

“We have a fantastic coach (Julian Nagelsmann), a really strong team and a great team spirit.

Ilkay Gundogan, pictured accepting the trophy following Manchester City’s Champions League triumph in 2023, has been linked with a return to the Etihad Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

“Thanks to all the fans, staff, coaches and teammates who have accompanied me on this journey. It was an honour. Thank you, Germany.”

Gundogan’s announcement came amid uncertainty over his club future.

He is under contract at Barcelona until 2026 after hitting the appearance requirements last term to extend his two-year deal by 12 months.

But there has been speculation that he could leave Catalonia with former club Manchester City among suggested destinations.

Gundogan made more than 300 appearances for City between 2016 and 2023 and led them to Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League success in his final campaign at the Etihad Stadium.