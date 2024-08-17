Mohamed Salah scores as Liverpool begin Arne Slot era with win at Ipswich

Liverpool forwards Diogo Jota and Mohamad Salah spoiled Ipswich’s Premier League return and handed new boss Arne Slot a debut victory.

Ipswich were back in the top flight for the first time in 22 years after consecutive promotions under Kieran McKenna and edged a tight first half in front of a buoyant Portman Road crowd.

Liverpool, who finished third in Jurgen Klopp’s last season, went up a level after the break with Jota able to force the opener on the hour mark after an assist by Salah.

Salah went from provider to scorer five minutes later with a smart finish and it proved enough to ensure Slot made a triumphant start with a 2-0 win on the road.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaks to Andrew Robertson (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ipswich had made a flurry of summer signings, but McKenna hinted on Friday it would be a lot of his old guard that began this opener and seven of the XI were starters when they clinched promotion from League One in 2023.

It was a similar story for Liverpool after they had failed to make a single transfer under new head coach Slot and a raucous atmosphere welcomed the Dutchman to English football.

With no shortage of adrenaline, yellow cards were more frequent than chances early on, but the home crowd were almost on their feet when debutant Jacob Greaves’ weak header was nearly spilled by Alisson Becker in the 20th minute.

A third caution for an Ipswich player followed before a lightning quick counter-attack ended with Omari Hutchinson’s low strike being routine enough for Alisson.

Liverpool had dominated possession and forced plenty of corners, but failed to test Christian Walton before half-time after a curled effort in stoppage-time by Trent Alexander-Arnold sailed over.

Slot replaced Jarrell Quansah with Ibrahima Konate at the break and Liverpool emerged with better intent, a goal-bound Salah shot being blocked by Greaves before Luis Diaz blazed over.

Penalty appeals were waved away at either end when Liam Delap went down after contact by Virgil van Dijk, but Leif Davis was offside, and Walton was not penalised after he caught Diaz, who had scooped over.

McKenna was forced to substitute the injured Wes Burns, who was fortunate to escape a second yellow for a deliberate first-half handball, as the visitors started to turn the screw.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna watches on from the sidelines (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jota inexplicably headed wide in the 59th minute from a wonderful Alexander-Arnold delivery, not long after Luke Woolfenden brilliantly denied Alexis Mac Allister, but 60 seconds later the deadlock was broken.

Alexander-Arnold was central to the opener with a superb through ball to Salah, who found Jota and this time he made no mistake to slot past Walton.

Ipswich supporters responded with encouragement but five minutes later it was 2-0.

Van Dijk picked out Salah with a superb crossfield ball and he exchanged passes with Dominik Szoboszlai before the Liverpool number 11 steered under Walton.

As the Ipswich players tired, further chances were created by the visitors before Alisson saved from home substitute Ali Al-Hamadi late on to prevent a grand finale.