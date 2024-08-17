Luke Humphries stuns Luke Littler en route to claiming maiden world series title

World number one Luke Humphries stunned Luke Littler with a remarkable semi-final comeback en route to claiming the New Zealand Masters title.

In a rematch of January’s PDC World Darts Championship final, Humphries trailed 6-2 against 17-year-old sensation Littler before winning five legs on the spin to snatch a 7-6 victory.

The 29-year-old Englishman subsequently dismantled Australian Damon Heta 8-2 in the final in Hamilton to secure his maiden world series title.

“I’ve been searching for this – I didn’t think I’d win a world title before I won a world series but it happened that way,” Humphries said on ITVX.

“I felt one was coming but my performances the last two years on the world series haven’t been the standard I’ve wanted them to.

“Today they were still not at my best but they were good enough.”

Humphries earlier defeated Michael Smith 6-4 in the quarter-finals, while Littler produced a fine display featuring five 180s to take down Dimitri Van den Bergh by the same score before dramatically fading away in the next round.

Runner-up Heta beat defending champion Rob Cross 6-5 and Peter Wright, who began with a 6-4 success over Gerwyn Price, 7-4 to reach the final.