Olympic medallist Emily Campbell to take time over Los Angeles 2028 decision

Olympic bronze medallist Emily Campbell has yet to decide whether to power on through to Los Angeles.

Campbell, 30, won Team GB’s 65th and final medal in Paris by clinching third place in the women’s +81kg category.

Having previously taken silver in Tokyo, she become the first British weightlifter to win two Olympic medals in over half a century.

Campbell would have the chance to complete the set if she competes at LA 2028, but she told the PA news agency: “I haven’t said yes or no yet.

Emily Campbell has won bronze and silver medals (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I literally lifted less than seven days ago so I’m going to have a holiday, a bit of chill time then come back and talk to the team.

“It’s a big decision, four years is a long time. So it’s a decision we’ll make as a team and see what we can do.”

Campbell’s cartwheel celebration was a highlight of the Paris Games, but a change of events is not on the cards just yet.

“British gymnastics have been in touch,” she laughed. “But I’m sure Simone Biles is not quaking in her boots.”

Campbell celebrated her Paris medal with a cartwheel (John Walton/PA)

Should she decide to continue to LA Campbell wants some company, having been Britain’s sole representative in the weightlifting in Paris.

Campbell, who mentors young weightlifters at her training base in Nottingham, added: “We have junior squads now and a pathway with kids coming through. I train with them and they can ask me questions.

“We’ve got a bright future. They’re up and coming. It took time to implement this because we only got funding after my medal in Tokyo, but British Weightlifting has been working hard to try, hopefully, to have more Team GB athletes at the next Olympics, which would be very welcome.”

Campbell was back at her local gym in Alfreton on Friday as part of a partnership between the National Lottery’s operator Allwyn, Team GB, Paralympics GB and UK Sport, to help fund athletes who want to tackle community projects.

She is passionate about female empowerment, promoting positive conversations on body image and making the gym more accessible for women and girls.

Campbell is taking on outdated stereotypes and championing positive conversations about body image (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I would love to open my own gym for anybody in the community to have access to weightlifting, and to come and have a safe space, lift weights and enjoy themselves,” Campbell said.

“I’ve realised there are a lot of women who don’t feel safe in gyms, that don’t feel like they can go and work out.

“I would hate that people didn’t feel comfortable doing fitness in my gym. I would like it to be a normal thing, so we don’t have to talk about ‘we need to get more women in the gym’.

“I want it to be normal that women go to the gym, women lift weights, women can do whatever makes them happy. We’re moving in the right direction but there is still work to be done.”

