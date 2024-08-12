Spurs look into Yves Bissouma inhaling nitrous oxide as midfielder says sorry

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has apologised after he was recorded inhaling nitrous oxide but could potentially face punishment for his actions.

Bissouma reportedly uploaded clips of himself using the Class C drug, widely known as laughing gas, onto social media site Snapchat last weekend.

Mali international Bissouma has since acknowledged his “severe lack of judgement” but faces an internal club investigation and an anxious wait to discover if further punishment could be on his way.

Yves Bissouma, left, has played 56 times for Spurs (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I want to apologise for these videos. This was a severe lack of judgment,” Bissouma said in a statement.

“I understand how serious this is and the health risks involved, and I also take my responsibility as a footballer and role model very seriously.”

A Tottenham spokesman added: “We are looking into the events. This will be dealt with as an internal matter.”

Nitrous oxide was made a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act last November, as part of the Government’s anti-social behaviour action plan.

Possession of nitrous oxide, where a person intends to wrongfully inhale it for a psychoactive effect, is now an offence but it is still possible to use the gas for legitimate reasons, such as in catering or pain relief during labour.

Bissouma joined Tottenham in 2022 and has made 56 appearances for the club, including 26 starts under current boss Ange Postecoglou during the 2023-24 campaign.

Meanwhile, Spurs defender Emerson Royal is in Italy to complete a medical ahead of a permanent move to AC Milan, the PA news agency understands.