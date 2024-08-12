Aaron Rai cashes in on rival’s collapse to claim maiden PGA Tour title

Aaron Rai claimed his first PGA Tour title as he made the most of a late collapse from Max Greyserman at the Wyndham Championship.

The Englishman, who carded a closing 64 to finish on 18-under-par and two shots clear, trailed by four shots midway through the back nine at Greensboro.

Greyserman, who finished second in his previous start at the 3M Open, looked on course to go one better when he holed his second shot to eagle the 13th to reach 21-under-par.

But he drove out of bounds and took four to get down from the front of the green for an eight at the par four 14th, following a birdie at the next hole with four putts on the par three 16th to all but end his hopes.

Rai, who started the rain-lengthened final day of at least 36 holes two shots off the lead, moved into contention with four straight birdies on the front nine.

He added another on the 12th and completed the job with a three on the last.

Matt Kuchar, who led at halfway after a pair of 64s, did not officially finish after driving at the final hole and opting to come back to finish on Monday as play was suspended due to darkness.

Needing a win to continue his run as the only player to reach the FedEx Cup play-offs every year since their inception in 2007, Kuchar slipped back to a tie for 12th – nine strokes off the pace.

France’s Victor Perez held on to the final qualifying spot as Ryo Hisatsune finished in a tie for third when needing a second-place finish to move above him.