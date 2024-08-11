Day 16 at the Olympics: Au revoir Paris

As Paris 2024 draws to a close, Team GB still have medal chances before the closing ceremony sees the end of the Games.

Weightlifting, cycling and modern pentathlon will be the focus as organisers prepare for the handover to Los Angeles.

SUPER CAMPBELL ON SUNDAY

Emily Campbell in action at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 (PA)

Emily Campbell will look to emulate the breakthrough silver medal she won in Tokyo three years ago when she competes in the women’s 81kg+ weightlifting category at 1130am (10.30am BST) . Gold is surely out of the question for the Nottingham lifter, in a division dominated by China’s reigning champion Li Wenwen, who routinely lifts over 30kg more than her rivals. But another podium place would secure Campbell’s status as the first British weightlifter to win two Olympic medals since Louis Martin in 1964.

A FIRST FOR FINUCANE?

Emma Finucane could be on course for a hat-trick of medals in Paris (PA)

Emma Finucane has the opportunity to become the first woman to win three Olympic medals for Great Britain in a single Games since 1928.

The 21-year-old is through to the semi-finals of the women’s individual sprint – in which she is the world champion – one of three track cycling titles to be decided on the final day.

Jack Carlin and Hamish Turnbull have reached the quarter-finals of the men’s keirin, while Neah Evans will go in the women’s omnium.

FRENCH IN FRANCE

Kate French is hoping to challenge for medals (PA)

Defending champion Kate French and British team-mate Kerenza Bryson will hope to challenge for medals in the women’s modern pentathlon final, which starts at 11am (10am BST).

Both are in a strong position after the fencing ranking round, while European champion Bryson, who is a qualified doctor and army reservist, won her semi-final, putting in a stellar performance in the shooting range.

This will mark the final appearance of showjumping as one of the disciplines, with obstacle racing taking its place in Los Angeles.

THANKS PARIS!

Rain put a damper on the opening ceremony as VIPs including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had to cover up (PA)

After an audacious and some might say controversial decision to tear up convention and centre the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on the River Seine, organisers will revert to type on Sunday night when the closing ceremony takes place in the familiar environs of the Stade de France. The ceremony starts at 9pm (8pm BST) and promises “a moment of tolerance, sharing and communion” to bring the curtain down on a Games which has largely delivered.

SATURDAY

Olympic medal table after day 15 (PA Graphics)

Six medals on Saturday took Team GB’s tally for Paris 2024 to 63. They have comfortably met their target of between 50 and 70, set by UK Sport.