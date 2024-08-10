Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet has ‘no regrets’ and calls Games ‘huge success’

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet insisted he has “no regrets at all” about how the Olympics have unfolded despite some controversies at the Games.

A rain-disrupted opening ceremony proved especially divisive, with Paris organisers apologising to religious groups over a scene which they felt mocked Leonardo da Vinci’s painting ‘The Last Supper’.

The early days of the Games were blighted by bad weather while several training sessions in the River Seine for the triathlon and marathon swim events were cancelled after failing water quality tests.

Rain blighted the early days of the Olympics, including the opening ceremony (Joel Marklund/PA)

The men’s triathlon was pushed back 24 hours but all events got the green light, ultimately vindicating the decision of authorities to spend 1.4 billion euros (£1.2 billion) to try to clean up the river.

Estanguet admitted there have been some imperfections but he pointed to an Olympic record 9.5 million tickets being sold as one of the reasons these Games can be regarded as an overwhelming success.

Estanguet, who won three Olympic golds in the canoe slalom between 2000 and 2012, said: “It would be a little bit like a spoiled brat saying ‘I’ve got regrets about the Olympic Games’, it’s not the case.

“Yes, I was an athlete and I am a perfectionist, I can be a little bit of a nitpicker. I know things weren’t perfect. We had issues, things that needed to be fine-tuned.

“There are always things that could be improved and we’ve had issues day-in day-out to resolve.

The water quality of the River Seine came in for scrutiny (Peter Byrne/PA)

“But if someone told me on the eve of the opening ceremony of how things would go, I would have said ‘sign me up’. It’s wonderful, it’s a huge success, a collective success, incredibly so.

“France has rallied together to pull off this edition of the Olympic Games. I’m so proud of the success story. I have no regrets at all.”

Paris is preparing to pass the Olympic torch this weekend to 2028 hosts Los Angeles and the French capital will now turn its focus to the Paralympics, starting later this month.

“We’ve got the same level of ambition for the Paralympic Games,” Estanguet added. “The Paralympic Games will extend this celebration.

“There is a very big ambition from the Paris 2024 teams to succeed in these first Paralympic Games organised in France.”