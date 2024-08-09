Erik ten Hag tips ‘high-class player’ Mason Mount to make impact this term

Erik ten Hag is counting on Mason Mount making a big contribution for Manchester United this season.

Mount had a campaign to forget at Old Trafford after joining from Chelsea in July last year for a reported £55million fee.

The 25-year-old was restricted to 20 appearances in all competitions after missing four months due to a calf injury sustained in March and saw his chances of making England’s Euro 2024 squad diminish.

But Mount’s form after starting in four of United’s five pre-season friendlies has encouraged Ten Hag.

The Dutchman said: “We know he’s a high-class player and just bringing his skills in.

“Last season, he had a very bad season, a very tough season for him because of all his injuries, so now we are very pleased he had a very good pre-season.

“I’m sure he will now, from this point on, be contributing to the team if he stays fit. That counts for every player.”

Ten Hag’s squad was beset by injuries last season as United finished eighth in the Premier League and player fitness issues remain a major talking point before Saturday’s Community Shield against Manchester City.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) will be sidelined for six weeks and Leny Yoro is recovering from surgery after breaking a bone in his foot after completing his £60m move from Lille.

Fellow centre-half Will Fish sustained ligament damage in the recent friendly defeat to Liverpool and Ten Hag confirmed this week that four more defenders – Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – are all doubtful for Saturday’s Wembley curtain-raiser.

One player who could feature against City is Jadon Sancho, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after his fallout with Ten Hag.

Sancho could still leave Old Trafford – Paris St Germain and Juventus have been linked with the winger – but with a clutch of players only recently returning to the club following their post-Euro 2024 breaks, he could play against City.

Ten Hag said of Sancho: “Jadon can play across the whole frontline, he’s an option for more than one position and it depends how you set up the team.

“You can look at your own tactics, opponents that fit the best and Jadon has some abilities you can use in a game.”