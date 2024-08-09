Elinor Barker and Neah Evans snatch Great Britain silver in Madison
The pair won the last of the 12 sprints to move about the Netherlands into silver behind gold medallists Italy.
Published
Elinor Barker and Neah Evans won Olympic silver for Great Britain in the women’s Madison.
A big late charge from Barker saw Britain win the last of the 12 sprints in the 120-lap race and move above the Netherlands as Italy’s Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini celebrated gold.
Italy finished with 37 points to Britain’s 31 and the Netherlands’ 28.