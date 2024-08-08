Money is big but my dreams are bigger – Richarlison rejects Saudi offer

Tottenham forward Richarlison has rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Brazil international has been linked with a transfer to Saudi Arabia in recent months after an injury-hit two years at Spurs.

Al Hilal were reportedly ready to bid for Richarlison, but the 27-year-old has revealed his desire is to stay in England and work towards winning back his place in the Brazil national team.

“There has been an offer,” Richarlison told ESPN Brasil.

“But my dream of playing for the Brazilian Selecao (national team) and in the Premier League speaks louder.

“The money is big but my dreams are bigger.”

Richarlison later posted an image on his Instagram story of him celebrating at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the caption: “I am at home.”

The decision of Richarlison to reject advances from Saudi Pro League clubs will not have any impact on Tottenham’s hunt for a new forward, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs remain eager to bring in attacking reinforcements for head coach Ange Postecoglou, with Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth and Brentford striker Ivan Toney among the club’s targets.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are still in contact with AC Milan over the potential departure of defender Emerson Royal.