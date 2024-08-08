Great Britain’s Emma Finucane adds keirin bronze to team sprint gold

Emma Finucane added keirin bronze to the women’s team sprint gold she won on Monday as the medals kept coming for Team GB in the velodrome.

Finucane, 21, narrowly beat her team-mate Katy Marchant to the last step on the podium after both British riders made it into the final.

New Zealand’s world champion Ellesse Andrews showed her strength as she led from the front to take gold, while Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw beat Finucane to silver.

It was Britain’s fifth medal of the week on the track, although perhaps not the colour Finucane had been hoping for given the hype that has been built up around her in the lead-up to these Games.

The Welsh rider had only just made it through her semi-final, needing a photo finish to edge out another Dutch rider, Steffie van der Peet, to take third place.

Finucane will now turn her attention to the individual sprint, in which she is the reigning world champion, with qualifiers to start on Friday.