Sir Clive Woodward: RFU has sold its soul by selling Twickenham naming rights

Sir Clive Woodward claims the Rugby Football Union has “sold its soul” after selling the naming rights to Twickenham to insurance giant Allianz.

From September 1, the home of English rugby will be known as ‘Allianz Stadium’ after a 10-year deal was agreed that will see over £100million injected into the elite and grass roots levels of the game.

Chief executive Bill Sweeney has denied the RFU has “sold out” amid criticism from supporters online but England’s 2003 World Cup-winning coach Woodward views the partnership as a sad development.

“In a wonderful summer of sport, the decision to rename Twickenham to Allianz Stadium is an almighty blow. The reason is obvious: money,” Woodward wrote on his LinkedIn account.

The first fixture to be played at Twickenham under its new name is the Red Roses’ clash with New Zealand on September 14 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“The RFU badly needs cash. English rugby and the RFU has fallen off pace in world rugby and compared to other domestic and global sports.

“The RFU board sold its soul by renaming this historic stadium. Many, including myself, question why and how it has come to this?

“Some say a name means nothing but Twickenham represents 100+ years of heritage.

“Those questioning this are called ‘traditionalists’ by the RFU which is a cheap shot and no different than calling people ‘old farts’ as Will Carling did years ago.”

Rugby’s finances are under strain as evident from the collapse of Wasps, Worcester and London Irish, but Woodward believes a naming rights agreement for Twickenham is a step too far.

Sir Clive Woodward objects to the naming rights deal (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The RFU must restore England to the pinnacle of world rugby,” Woodward said.

“Money is needed, but this naming rights deal is no silver bullet, the total removal of Twickenham from the venue represented a very sad and poignant day.

“It’s impressive how much money Wimbledon leaves on the table each year. They haven’t sold the naming rights to The Championships or Centre Court, they understand the brand value Wimbledon represents.

“Can you imagine Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz playing on Allianz Centre Court? How would Scottie Scheffler feel arriving at Allianz Augusta? Do we want to see the first ball in the Ashes at Allianz Lord’s? Or see England at Allianz Wembley?”