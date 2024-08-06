Algerian fans celebrate as Imane Khelif books place in women’s 66kg final

Hundreds of flag-waving Algerian supporters turned the normally genteel surroundings of Phillippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros into a cauldron of noise as boxer Imane Khelif sealed her place in the Olympic women’s welterweight final.

Chants of “Imane” tumbled down from the stands as Khelif, who is one of two boxers at the centre of a gender eligibility row, dominated her opponent Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand to confirm she will get the chance to emulate compatriot Hocine Soltani, who won lightweight gold in 1996.

The participation of Khelif and Chinese Taipei featherweight Lin Yu-ting has caused an international storm since Khelif beat Angela Carini of Italy in just 46 seconds in her opening bout last Thursday.

Algeria’s Imane Khelif (right) celebrates victory over Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng in the women’s 66kg semi-final (Peter Byrne/PA).

Both Khelif and Lin were disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) during last year’s World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

However, the IBA, which was was expelled by the International Olympic Commitee (IOC) over financial and corruption concerns, has failed to provide any proof of its findings.

On Monday, an IBA press conference descended into farce as controversial president Umar Kremlev made baseless claims about Lin and Khelif and launched an astonishing tirade against IOC president Thomas Bach.

Khelif and Lin were allowed to return to competition by the IOC, which is effectively administering the Paris 2024 boxing tournament in the IBA’s absence.

The case has aroused global interest, with figures such as former United States president Donald Trump and Harry Potter author JK Rowling weighing in on the issue.

Khelif won every round on the judges’ cards, appearing close to securing a stoppage at times, and celebrated with a victory jig in the ring as the Algerian supporters celebrated wildly.