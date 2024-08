Dina Asher-Smith bounces back to book place in women’s 200 metres final

Dina Asher-Smith bounced back from 100 metres heartbreak to snap up a place in the Olympic 200 metres final at Stade de France.

The 28-year-old, who was reduced to tears after missing out on Saturday’s final showdown in the women’s 100 metres, needed to finish in the top two of the second semi-final to guarantee herself another shot at a first individual Olympic medal.

She got the job done in 22.31 seconds on Monday night, storming through the second corner before American Gabby Thomas, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, charged ahead in the final stretch to cross the line first in 21.86.

Daryll Neita en route to second place in her semi-final and a place in the women’s 200 metres final (Martin Rickett/PA).

Daryll Neita, who missed out on 100 metres bronze by just four one hundredths of a second, ensured Asher-Smith would not be the lone Briton in the hunt for a medal after securing her own spot from semi-final three.

It was another USA-Team GB one-two after Neita, who fought of surging Ivorian Jessika Gbai’s late challenge, snapped up the second spot in 22.24 behind American Brittany Brown.