Water quality of Seine under the spotlight again ahead of mixed relay triathlon

Uncertainty surrounds the next Olympic triathlon event in Paris because of renewed concerns regarding water quality in the Seine.

The mixed relay is due to take place on Monday morning but could be pushed back after heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday again caused levels of bacteria in the water to rise.

The men’s race was changed from Tuesday to Wednesday, the same day as the women’s competition, earlier this week, with athletes unable to swim in the river until the day of the race.

Triathletes swim in the Seine (David Goldman/AP)

Britain’s athletes are all understood to have avoided any ill effects from swimming in the water but they now face more disruption to their preparations, with swim familiarisation sessions cancelled on Saturday and Sunday.

Following a meeting on Saturday evening, a statement was issued by organisers on Sunday morning, which read: “(The) decision has been made to cancel the swim leg of the triathlon familiarisation, which was due to be held on August 4 at 8am.

“Given the heavy rain over the nights of July 31 and August 1, which had been particularly intense upstream of Paris, we still see impact on the water quality in our venue.

“We are expecting an improvement on the conditions in the next hours, but not to a level to which the swim familiarisation planned for (Sunday) can take place.”

Britain won gold in the inaugural Olympic mixed relay in Tokyo and will be among the favourites to secure another medal.

In Wednesday’s triathlons, Great Britain’s Alex Yee won a gold medal in the men’s race and Beth Potter won bronze in the women’s competition.