Olympics day nine: Tommy’s time in Paris?

Super Saturday never really got going for Team GB, so we go again and this time let’s hope it’s a Super Sunday instead.

It’s the end of the road (or lane?) for swimming at this Olympics, while the athletics has one of its highlights with the men’s 100 metres final.

But who will be celebrating with a medal at the end of today?

Tommy’s time?

Tommy Fleetwood is in contention going into the final day (George Walker IV/AP)

There’s a host of big names in the top 10 going into the final day at Le Golf National. Spain’s Jon Rahm and Open champion Xander Schauffele (USA) lead the way on 14 under, with Team GB’s Tommy Fleetwood next on 13 under. The trio are the last to tee off at 12.39pm (11.39am BST). But if those three look over their shoulders they will see Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, world number one Scottie Scheffler (USA) and Australia’s Jason Day breathing down their necks. It promises to be a thrilling final day.

Swim when you’re winning

France’s Leon Marchand in action in the pool (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Team GB have settled for silver at the past two Olympics in the 4×100 metres medley relay, both times finishing runners-up to the United States. A new threat has emerged, though, as France qualified quickest for Sunday night’s final – the last night of swimming action. Leon Marchand is on breaststroke duties, setting up a possible duel against one of Britain’s best Adam Peaty, still feeling the effects of Covid. Marchand has been one of the Games’ breakout stars with four individual golds and the chance to topple Peaty at 7.10pm (6.10pm BST) would be another notch on the young Frenchman’s belt.

Lightning Lyles

Noah Lyles shows off his muscles (John Walton/PA)

Double world sprint champion Noah Lyles has vowed to settle the “fastest man in the world” debate. He goes for 100m gold in Sunday night’s final at 9.50pm (8.50pm BST). But the semis include plenty of challengers including rapidly-rising British champion Louie Hinchliffe – who beat the American in the heats – and world bronze medallist Zharnel Hughes.

Tennis titans clash

Novak Djokovic will try to win the one major tennis prize to elude him at Roland Garros. The proud Serbian has been chasing Olympic gold since 2008 but so far has only one bronze medal to show for his efforts. If he is to stand on top of the podium he will need to reverse the result of the Wimbledon final, with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz standing in his way. They are second on court following the women’s doubles bronze medal match which starts at 12.00pm (11.00am BST).

Turn to Amber

A medal for Amber Rutter would be a remarkable story (Joe Giddens/PA)

Amber Rutter is on track to make up for her Tokyo heartbreak as she sits joint top of the standings more than halfway through the women’s skeet shooting competition, which resumes at 9.30am (8.30am BST). Rutter shot all but one of 75 targets on the opening day and is in a strong position to make the six-athlete medal shoot-off. A medal would cap a remarkable comeback for Rutter, who missed the Tokyo Games due to a positive coronavirus test, and welcomed her first child, Tommy, in late April.

Saturday’s takeaway

Paris 2024 Olympics medal table at the end of day eight (PA graphic)

We are now halfway through this Games and with a gold and five bronzes on Saturday it takes Team GB to 33 medals so far. That puts them on track to challenge for their best-ever post-war medal haul, which was in Rio in 2016 (67) and well on target to meet UK Sport’s expected figure of between 50 and 70.