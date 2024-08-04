Matthew Hudson-Smith cruises into men’s 400 metres semi-final

Matthew Hudson-Smith booked his place in the Olympic men’s 400m semi-final after winning the first heat at Stade de France.

The Wolverhampton runner was the fastest finisher in 44.78 seconds, ahead of the United States’ Christopher Bailey who also booked a spot in 44.89 alongside Norway’s Havard Bentdal Ingvaldsen.

Hudson-Smith, who was forced to miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a series of injuries and setbacks, has courageously come back from a mental health crisis.

Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith in his men’s 400m heat (Martin Rickett/PA).

He said: “It was an easy run, I was just going for the win and trying to make it as easy as possible and get ready for the semi-finals.

“I just wanted to execute my race plan as comfortably as possible.

“Preparation has been really good, so now I just go for the win.”

The former Wolves academy product, at one point American world sprint champion Noah Lyles’ housemate for a year, picked himself up from rock bottom and revealed the depths of his struggles after collecting world bronze in 2022.

A year later he upgraded to world silver, and at the London Diamond League meeting two weeks ago ran a world-leading 43.74, lowering his own European record to send an emphatic statement to his Olympic challengers.

Great Britain’s Charlie Dobson won his 400 metres heat at Stade de France (Mike Egerton/PA).

There was major news ahead of the fourth heat, when it was announced that Bahamian defending Olympic champion Steven had dropped out of the heats.

Great Britain’s Charlie Dobson also made it through as top man in the sixth and final heat, battling through the final stretch to see off the rest of the field in 44.96.

Dobson, who was up against Gilles Biron, running in lane four for hosts France, said: “Really pleased to get started, we’ve been here maybe two weeks now and it’s felt like a long wait.

“That felt comfortable and the atmosphere was amazing, particularly when you have a French guy in your race!”

Hudson-Smith and Dobson will look to book their place in the final during Tuesday evening’s semis.