Charlotte Fry adds individual dressage bronze to her team bronze

Charlotte Fry has won a bronze medal for Great Britain in the dressage individual Grand Prix Freestyle.

Fresh from winning bronze in the team event on Saturday, Fry and her stallion Glamourdale achieved a mark of 88.971 per cent, which left her in third behind German riders Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Isabell Werth.

The competition went down to the final rider, with Cathrine Laudrup-Dafour scoring 88.093 per cent to ensure Fry’s position on the podium.

Fellow Brits Carl Hester and Becky Moody also competed, finishing sixth and eighth respectively.

The riders are accompanied by music of their choosing during their tests and Fry’s routine began to the strains of God Save The King, with Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust and Bittersweet Symphony by the Verve also featuring.

Fry said: “That was a pretty amazing feeling in there, with the music, the crowd and the whole arena, it was so incredible to ride. Glamourdale rises to the occasion and he really delivered his best work today, so I couldn’t be more pleased to be honest.

“We had a few tiny mistakes but it’s been a pretty long week for us here. He really gave his all.

“As soon as the music starts, I think it really gets everyone up and dancing and Glamourdale really dances to it – I think Another One Bites The Dust is his favourite song. He chose his music because he loves it so much, he was just really loving every second.”