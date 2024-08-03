Simone Biles all smiles after seventh Olympic gold medal and third in Paris

Simone Biles won her seventh Olympic gold medal and third of this Games in the women’s vault.

The American was all smiles after landing a Yurchenko double pike, known as the Biles II, on her first vault, taking only a small step back and scoring a massive 15.700.

Her second vault was scored at 14.900, giving her an overall score of 15.300 and leaving her well clear of Brazil’s Rebecca Andrade in silver, while another American, Jade Carey, took bronze.

Biles was welcomed into Bercy Arena with huge cheers and shrugged off a tumble on the Yurchenko in practice, performing it almost flawlessly when it really counted.

The 27-year-old has also won gold here in the team and all-around competitions and could yet surpass her tally of four golds from Rio.

Biles will conclude her campaign on Monday when she goes in the beam and floor finals.