Caroline Dubois on course for Katie Taylor fight after beating Maira Moneo

Caroline Dubois kept herself on a collision course for a future bout with Katie Taylor after she claimed a unanimous points decision victory over Maira Moneo at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium.

Dubois extended her perfect professional record with an accomplished display to take the win by a 100-90, 100-89 and 99-90 score from the three judges.

It earned Dubois the WBC ‘interim’ lightweight world title, which makes her a mandatory opponent for Taylor, who holds two belts at the 135kg category but will next face Amanda Serrano in a super-lightweight bout in November.

This was IBO holder Dubois’ first contest since February and she was busy from the off much to the delight a buoyant crowd.

An explosive finish almost occurred when Dubois caught her rival in the face with a vicious left blow, but Moneo impressively regrouped.

While the Uruguayan made it through the final round, Dubois raised her arms at the sound of the bell and was duly awarded the 10th win of her career.

“She definitely came in confident and you have to break somebody as well, that’s a bit difficult to do at times,” Dubois told Sky Sports.

“I think I am getting better. I am 23-years-old, how many 23-year-olds get a knockdown like that against an undefeated fighter?”