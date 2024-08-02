Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan write themselves into Irish Olympic history

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy basked in rowing glory after becoming the first Irish athletes to successfully defend an Olympic title since 1932.

Hammer thrower Pat O’Callaghan was the last Irish competitor to accomplish the feat, winning gold at Amsterdam in 1928 and at Los Angeles four years later.

O’Donovan and McCarthy wrote their names into Irish Olympic history by retaining their men’s lightweight double sculls title at Paris 2024, winning comprehensively in six minutes 10.99 seconds to relegate Italy and Greece to the minor medals.

“We’re very happy to be able to win twice but, believe me, a lot more Irish athletes will do it in the future,” said O’Donovan, 30, from Lisheen.

“I also have no doubt that they will repeat it more than twice, in rowing as well as other sports.

“You can see how many medals Irish athletes have won and we’re not even halfway through the competition. Sport right across the board is doing fantastic.”

McCarthy said it was difficult to comprehend the magnitude of the rowers’ achievement.

“We take pride in what we do every day in our training,” said the 27-year-old from Skibbereen.

“You don’t really ever think about the history of it. When people say it, it sounds a bit strange and alien.

“We’re just proud that the work has paid off and the plan has worked.

“(Gold) was always the aim for sure. We said early in the week we had a rocky enough season, well I did. Paul is obviously as consistent as hell through the whole year.

“I was trying to keep under wraps the nerves and the doubts but coming out for the final there were no nerves.

“We had some really good rounds, I really felt like we were back at our best for this race.”