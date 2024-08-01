Zheng Qinwen pulls off a shock to end Iga Swiatek’s winning run at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek’s 25-match winning run at Roland Garros was ended in the Olympic singles semi-finals by Zheng Qinwen in a huge upset.

Swiatek has dominated on the Parisian clay, winning four French Open titles in the last five years and three in a row, but the best she can now hope for is a bronze medal after falling to a 6-2 7-5 defeat.

The Pole led 4-0 in the second set as she appeared to have turned the match around, but China’s Zheng won four games in a row and eventually clinched victory against a frustrated Swiatek.

It is the world number one’s first loss at Roland Garros since she was beaten by Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals of the French Open in 2021.

Australian Open finalist Zheng, meanwhile, becomes the first Chinese player to reach an Olympic tennis final.