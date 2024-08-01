Boxer at the centre of gender controversy wins Olympic fight in just 46 seconds

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s women’s 66kg clash with Angela Carini was abandoned after just 46 seconds.

There was controversy going into the fight after Khelif was one of two women boxers cleared to compete after being disqualified from last year’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

The Algerian was disqualified for failing to meet the necessary gender eligibility criteria.

During Thursday’s match, Khelif landed a few good shots, but the fight lasted just 46 seconds as Carini went over to her corner and was unable to carry on due to pain in her nose.

Carini was seen in floods of tears after the fight and her coach said: “She felt pain in her nose and said to me ‘I don’t want to fight anymore’.”