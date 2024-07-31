Heather Watson and Katie Boulter target Olympic glory and ‘cute’ podium outfits

Katie Boulter and Heather Watson have their sights set on an Olympic medal – so they can wear the Great Britain podium tracksuits.

Boulter and Watson produced another very impressive performance to defeat Brazilian sixth seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia and Luisa Stefani 6-3 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles.

It was a carnival atmosphere on court six, one of Roland Garros’ smallest arenas, with Brazilian fans loudly supporting their players.

“I absolutely loved it,” Boulter told the PA news agency. “I actually really enjoy those matches. I had a similar match against Bia (Haddad Maia) actually in Miami, which I enjoyed every second of.

“I enjoy when people bring the atmosphere. I felt like we rose to the occasion today. Those girls are not easy to beat, especially with a crowd like that behind them. The GB crowd did a great job at trying to counteract that. It was awesome.”

Boulter and Watson were not among the most fancied teams but they maintained the excellent level they showed in their first-round win over Angelique Kerber and Laura Siegemund.

One break of serve in each set proved the difference, while the British pair were rock solid under pressure, particularly when Watson faced 0-40 serving at 4-3 in the second set.

Katie Boulter, left, and Heather Watson high five (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We played great today, just like our first round,” said Watson. “We kept the same energy, the same positivity and the same mindset in wanting to enjoy it. Of course we’re focused and we’re giving 1,000 per cent but we also wanted to smile through it.”

Boulter and Watson now face third seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini from Italy, where victory would guarantee them a shot at a medal.

And Watson revealed their special motivation, saying: “I’ve been dreaming since we got here. The GB podium outfit is so cute. So we’re like, ‘We’ve got to wear this’.”

They have now matched their compatriots Andy Murray and Dan Evans in reaching the last eight, and the Scot will try to stave off retirement again when he and Evans take on Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the men’s doubles.

While the British pair had a day off on Wednesday, Paul played twice and Fritz three times, but they are determined to ensure Murray and Evans’ remarkable run of comebacks ends here.

Murray and Evans have saved seven match points in their first two rounds, and Paul said with a smile: “Hopefully, if we get match points, we will win the match points. That is the goal. It’s been an awesome run for them. Hopefully it comes to an end but it’s been fun to watch.”

While Paul hopes to send Murray into retirement, he would not take pleasure in doing so, adding: “He’s one of the best dudes in the locker room. Great guy overall and obviously an unbelievable player and has had an unbelievable career.

“Win or lose, it’s going to be sad for me not seeing him on tour any more. Hopefully the British summer we’ll see a bunch of him and hopefully he’ll travel around like Roger (Federer). Roger’s still everywhere.”