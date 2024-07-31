Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson mount fight back to bag GB bronze

Team GB’s Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson earned a hard-fought bronze medal in the women’s synchronised 10m platform event.

The pair jumped into second at the end of round two, but entering the more difficult dives, they could only post 60.3 in the third round, causing them to tumble into fifth.

They responded well in the final rounds, scoring a 77.76 on their final dive and following a nervous wait their spot on the podium was all but confirmed after nearest rivals Canada could only score 68.16 on their last dive.

Chinese pair Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan successfully defended their Olympic gold, while North Korea pair Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mirae earned silver.