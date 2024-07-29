Victor Lindelof boosts Manchester United after Leny Yoro suffers injury

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is back in full training and set for a timely return after new signing Leny Yoro sustained an injury on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Lindelof, who has a year remaining on his contract and has been linked with a move to free up funds, has not played in United’s first three friendlies of their summer preparations in order to build up his fitness.

However, United said the Swede had now resumed full training at their UCLA base in California and could come into contention for Wednesday’s friendly against Real Betis.

That will be a bonus to manager Erik ten Hag, who is waiting to discover the extent of Yoro’s injury.

The 18-year-old, who signed from Lille for £52million a fortnight ago, was forced off in the first half of Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal in Los Angeles.

Ten Hag admits they were “careful” with him as “he only did 50 per cent of the (training) sessions” but it seems unlikely he will be risked against Betis, with United facing arch rivals Liverpool on Saturday.

United are also waiting for an update on striker Rasmus Hojlund, who was forced off against Arsenal with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.