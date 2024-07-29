Scottie Scheffler savours Paris with his family before he aims for Olympic medal

World number one Scottie Scheffler says winning an Olympic medal would be “very special”.

The two-time Masters champion makes his Olympic debut at Paris 2024 alongside fellow Americans Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele, all of whom are major champions.

Great Britain duo Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood, Ireland pair Rory McIlory and Shane Lowry and Spain’s Jon Rahm are among those hoping to strike gold when the men’s golf competition gets underway at Le Golf National on Thursday.

“It’s not very often you get to compete in the Olympics,” said Scheffler, 28, whose incredible form in 2024 has brought five regular PGA Tour victories as well as the second green jacket he won at Augusta in April.

“So to be able to have a medal for the rest of your life would be very special.

“That’s definitely one of the reasons why I’m here this week.

“I try to place an equal amount of value to all the tournaments I play. I feel like every time I show up, I’m trying to do my best.

“It’s very special to be a part of the Olympics. I’m looking forward to the chance to compete for a medal for our country.”

Scheffler toured Paris with his wife Meredith and three-month-old son Bennett before checking into the Olympic village.

He posted photographs of the family visiting the Louvre museum and another of them on a bridge along the River Seine.

Scheffler said: “It’s been a fun week so far.

“Obviously my biggest priority is showing up ready to play this week, but I definitely want to experience a little bit of the Olympics.

“We went and saw some table tennis, we explored Paris on Saturday – and I think we’re going to gymnastics (on Tuesday).

“But then when Wednesday comes around, we’ll really kind of get strongly into tournament mode and that’ll probably be it for the festivities for the week.

“It’s definitely been fun being a part of the Olympics, and it’s definitely a different vibe this week.”