Adam Peaty tests positive for Covid

Adam Peaty tested positive for Covid just hours after losing his Olympic crown in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final on Sunday.

Peaty settled for silver, finishing joint second alongside America’s Nic Fink, after Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi pipped them both by 0.02 seconds in a stunning upset.

The Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 champion mentioned afterwards he had woken on the morning of the showpiece with a sore throat.

A Team GB statement read: “Adam Peaty began feeling unwell on Sunday, ahead of his men’s 100m breaststroke final. In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for Covid early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point.

“He is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming programme. As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy.”