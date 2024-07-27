Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen claim GB first medal with diving bronze

Team GB earned its first medal of Paris 2024 after Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen claimed diving bronze in dramatic circumstances.

A tricky third round in the women’s 3m synchronised event saw the duo plummet down the scoreboard into sixth after scoring 63.90, but they quickly improved with the following dive, scoring 71.10 to claw their way back into fourth.

Sealed with a kiss – Great Britain’s Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with their bronze medals (Mike Egerton, PA)

Harper and Mew Jensen scored 70.68 in the final round and the battle for bronze was on with Australian pair Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith.

A slip on the diving board in the final round by the Australians saw them post only 48.60, paving the way for Harper and Mew Jensen to place third.

China’s Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen eased to gold with a consistent performance that saw them finish first across the five rounds, while USA pair Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook claimed silver.