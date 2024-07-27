Skateboarding postponed by 48 hours at Olympics as rain continues to wreak havoc

Adverse weather conditions in Paris have led to the Olympic men’s street skateboarding being postponed by 48 hours until Monday.

An elaborate opening ceremony to officially get the Games under way on Friday was blighted by heavy rain, which refused to relent overnight and early into Saturday morning.

Skateboarding organisers have therefore been forced into a hasty rescheduling of the men’s street event, which was supposed to start on Saturday at midday but has now been pushed back.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer braved the weather at Friday’s opening ceremony (Mike Egerton, PA)

It seems likely that other events will be affected with the tennis getting under way at Roland Garros.

While Court Philippe Chatrier and Court Suzanne Lenglen have roofs and are therefore immune to the elements, the other courts are exposed.

British trio Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are expected to begin their singles campaigns on court six. Draper is set to be first on court against Kei Nishikori at 11am local time (10am UK).