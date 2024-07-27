Great Britain medallists on Day One of the Paris Olympics

Divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen got Great Britain up and running for the Paris Olympics with a bronze medal in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard.

The pair became the first British women to win an Olympic medal in diving since Elizabeth Ferris won bronze in the 10m platform in Rome in 1960.

Anna Henderson followed up with silver in the women’s time trial. Several riders crashed in the treacherous conditions but the Hemel Hempstead-born rider kept her cool to claim second behind Australian Grace Brown.

Here the PA news agency looks at the Great Britain medallists on day one of the Games:

Great Britain’s Anna Henderson pictured en route to a silver medal in the women’s time trial (David Davies/PA).

