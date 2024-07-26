Harry Maguire: Missing FA Cup final and Euros was ‘toughest moment’ of career

Harry Maguire says missing Manchester United’s FA Cup win and England’s run to the Euro 2024 final was the “toughest moment” of his career.

Having been replaced as captain during a summer of speculation about his future this time last year, the 31-year-old stayed put and fought his way into the starting line-up under Erik ten Hag.

But Maguire was unable to play in United’s FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City due to a calf injury, with setbacks then seeing him miss the cut for England’s 26-man Euros squad.

Harry Maguire (right) was part of Gareth Southgate’s (left) first-choice centre-back pairing with England (Nick Potts/PA)

The centre-back had been a key player throughout Gareth Southgate’s England reign but injury issues forced him to watch the team progress to the Berlin finale against Spain from afar.

“When I first did the injury, I thought I’d be fit for the FA Cup final,” Maguire told reporters on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

“So, I pushed myself for the final and then I had a setback in the week leading up to the final, which ruled me out of it.

“At that time again, it was no problem, I was going to be fit for the Euros. Then I went away with England and I had another setback, so yeah, it was so frustrating.

“When I look back, I wish I had no chance with all of them, so I could have got my head around it.

“But I thought I was going to play in the cup final or be involved at some stage and I thought 100 per cent I’d be involved at the Euros.

“But it just didn’t happen and maybe I just pushed myself to get back too early but definitely, it was the toughest moment of my career, definitely.”

Manchester United signed exciting young centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille this summer (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Maguire admitted it was “really frustrating” having been “working all season to get myself mentally and physically at the top of my game and be in a position to feel I could really make a difference” for club and country.

The 31-year-old is using that disappointment as fuel as he gears up for a new campaign he expects to spend at United, despite the club signing Leny Yoro and looking to bring in another centre-back.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs De Ligt are targets in a summer that has seen fellow defenders Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala leave Old Trafford.

Asked if he wanted to stay at United, Maguire said: “Unless the club tell me I’m up for sale or I’m not wanted there anymore.

“Everything I’ve heard and the action I’ve been shown from the club, I’m part of the future and it is time to crack on and make this club successful again, challenging for the big trophies. That’s what this club demands.”

United are in a process of widespread change under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose Ineos team decided to stick with manager Ten Hag after considering other options.

The club subsequently triggered the extension clause in the Dutchman’s deal to keep him at Old Trafford until 2026, with the head coach now preparing for his third season in charge.

“There was so much talk in the week leading up to the cup final,” Maguire said. “The media attention on the manager was really bad – but big credit to him and the way he handled it.

“It was really impressive and for the lads to pull off a great performance, the manager and his staff had a big part to play in that cup final victory as well.

“Going into the summer, no one knew what was happening, but the decision has been made now.

“We’ve got new members of staff with Ruud (Van Nistelrooy) and Rene (Hake). Everyone is looking forward to the season and hopefully we make it a success.”