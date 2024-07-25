First British action of the Paris Olympics ‘easier than GCSEs’ – Megan Havers

Teenage archer Megan Havers fired Team GB into Paris 2024 Olympic action when she released her first arrow at the Esplanade des Invalides.

Havers, fellow debutant Penny Healey and Tokyo 2020 veteran Bryony Pitman were the first Britons to compete at these Games, their preliminary ranking round moved a day earlier than its traditional opening day morning slot due to the venue’s proximity to the Seine, down which athletes will float in Friday’s opening ceremony.

Havers, who turned 16 in December, is the youngest of all the Olympic archers in Paris, but in May underwent a challenge she maintains was tougher than taking her first shot on a steamy morning in the French capital.

She said: “Definitely the GCSEs (were harder). That took a lot more effort.

Havers, 16, is the youngest archer in Paris (Jacob King/PA)

“I can officially say I’m an Olympian now, so that’s really cool to say. I’ve got a lot more Olympics in me I hope as well.

“I kind of like to shoot first so I don’t get in my own head. That’s kind of my rule. I came on to this field today and I was kind of calm, excited to shoot, but then my first arrow I kind of felt nervous. I was like, oh, this is my first Olympic Games shooting.

“But it settled down as I went.”

Havers, with a score of 635, finished 49th in the field of 64 on a morning that saw Korean Lim Sihyeon set a new world record of 694 in the preliminary competition, which establishes the seeding and bracket for the first elimination round which starts next Tuesday.

Pitman was the best British women’s finisher in 41st, while European Games gold medallist and avid TikToker Healey, 19, settled for a 52nd-place finish she admitted was a “bit disappointing”.

“I was very nervous, I won’t lie about that,” admitted Healey, who scrawled ‘nothing to lose’ across her hand before the competition.

“I kept saying to myself that I was just excited.

“No – you’re nervous, girl. Everyone’s going to be nervous, it’s the Olympic Games. I know I can bring it in the head-to-heads, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

As the schedule allows, Healey is “definitely” planning on attending the opening ceremony, where athletes will parade down the Seine in a six-kilometre flotilla ending in front of the Trocadero, where the final shows will take place.

She might be seen staying close to Adam Peaty when the GB boat begins its voyage, led by flag-bearers Tom Daley and Helen Glover.

She said: “I’m quite scared of boats and water. It’ll be fine. If something happens and there are swimmers I’ll just grab hold of them.”

The three women will also take on Germany when the team competition begins on Sunday, and despite the nervy start Healy feels they have what it takes.

She added: “We want to win. It’s our first Games as a team together and we’re going to bring it the best we can, and I believe we can medal.”