Pep Guardiola concedes Ederson’s Manchester City future is unknown

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson could leave this summer.

Ederson has spent the past seven seasons with the Premier League champions and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell, but has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent months.

The Brazil international has two years left on his current terms and Guardiola acknowledged after a 4-3 pre-season loss to Celtic that there is uncertainty over the future of the 30-year-old goalkeeper.

“I don’t know – he has to see maybe now other options,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Of course I’d like him to stay. Depends now the clubs. I don’t know the situation.

“No contact in the last days. A question of training and being with us until the transfer window finishes and we see what happens.”

Guardiola’s uncertainty was in contrast to his sentiments when asked about Kevin De Bruyne before the clash with Celtic.

The City boss insisted De Bruyne was not leaving, but Ederson, who has made 332 appearances for the Etihad outfit, appears set to make a decision over whether or not to bring his time in Manchester to an end this summer.

Ederson played 43 times for Man City during the 2023-24 season.