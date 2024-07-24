Jodie Grinham hopes to inspire other women by competing in Paris while pregnant

British archer Jodie Grinham hopes to show women everywhere what is possible during pregnancy following her selection for the Paris Paralympics.

The 30-year-old will be 28 weeks pregnant with her second child when she begins the women’s compound event next month.

No-one that far into pregnancy is believed to have previously been selected for the British Paralympic team.

Wales-born Grinham, who gave birth to son Christian in October 2022, won silver in the compound mixed team competition with John Stubbs at Rio 2016.

She has been selected for France alongside Tokyo gold medallist Phoebe Paterson Pine, Nathan MacQueen, who will be appearing at his third Games, and debutant Victoria Kingstone.

“It’s a very different experience for me this time around,” said Grinham, who was born in Haverfordwest but now lives in Crawley, West Sussex.

“You’ve got the athlete in me who’s relieved, excited and extremely prepared and then you’ve also got the mummy in me that’s going to miss home, miss my son and will be 28 weeks pregnant when competing in Paris.

British archers Jodie Grinham, Victoria Kingstone, Nathan MacQueen and Phoebe Paterson Pine, left to right, have been selected for Paris (ParalympicsGB/PA)

“I would love to bring a medal back like I did in Rio. To get on the podium, not just for myself and the performances I’ve done, but for women to show you can compete while pregnant and do well.”

Paterson Pine is the reigning champion in the women’s individual compound event and will compete against team-mate Grinham.

“I will always be Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion, nobody can take that away from me,” said the 26-year-old from Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

“Do I want to be Paris 2024 Paralympic champion? Of course I do. But I’m not going to put that pressure on myself.

Great Britain’s Phoebe Paterson Pine won gold at Tokyo 2020 (Tim Goode/PA)

“I want to go out there, enjoy the experience and enjoy being a two-time Paralympian.”

Scottish archer MacQueen made his Paralympic debut at Rio 2016.

The 33-year-old, who lives in Dumfries, will compete in the men’s compound and is the current world number two.

“Taking part in three consecutive Games has not been easy by any means, but I want to keep going and become the Scottish Paralympian with the most Paralympic appearances,” he said.

“My wife, son and lots of my family will all be coming to watch which will be brilliant.

“In terms of aspirations, you always want to win a medal. I don’t care what colour it is but just to be able to give my little boy a medal would be very cool.”

Kingstone, originally from Rainham in Kent and now living in Camberley, Surrey, will take part in the W1 open category.