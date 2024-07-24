Charlotte Dujardin dumped as ambassador for charity after horse whipping storm

Charlotte Dujardin has been dropped as an ambassador for horse welfare charity Brooke amid a horse whipping controversy engulfing the British Olympian.

It comes after she was provisionally suspended by equestrian’s governing body and she withdrew from the Paris Olympics over a video from four years ago showing her making what she described as “an error of judgement” during a coaching session.

The video shows Dujardin repeatedly hitting a student’s horse with a whip from the ground.

Brooke confirmed to the PA news agency that Dujardin was no longer an ambassador for the charity as a result, and said: “We were deeply disturbed to learn about this video.

“Our whole ethos is around kindness and compassion to horses, and to see the opposite of this from someone with such a high profile is beyond disappointing.

“There can never be a justification for mistreating animals.”

In her role as a Brooke ambassador, Dujardin had previously travelled to India for a television documentary.

Brooke, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules in developing countries, runs one of its biggest programmes in India.

And Dujardin visited villages on the outskirts of New Delhi, where she witnessed the charity’s work.

World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers, meanwhile, says the Dujardin episode is a “massive wake-up call for anyone who thinks this is not important”.

Owers said: “This story is another salutary reminder of how vital it is that equestrians put the welfare of the horse first, all of the time, whether in the competition arena or behind closed doors.

“We welcome Charlotte’s decision to take full responsibility and withdraw from the Paris Olympics, and British Equestrian and the FEI’s (the International Federation for Equestrian Sports) swift action.

“Horse sport rightly has high standards, as illustrated in the FEI Code of Conduct and British Equestrian’s Charter for the Horse, but it is a collective responsibility to maintain these standards.

“Respect for the horse must be at the heart of every equestrian, and every equestrian sport, and their actions must demonstrate that respect all of the time.

“World Horse Welfare actively supports horse sport, but there cannot be any tolerance for unacceptable practices, no matter how experienced the rider or coach.

“We know that a successful future for horse sport has public trust at the centre of it, and this requires equestrians to be caring and to always treat their horses with respect, compassion and understanding.”

Kathy Guillermo, US senior vice president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), added: “The message to the International Olympic Committee should be clear by now – remove equestrian events from the Olympic Games.

“Yet again, an Olympic rider has been caught on video abusing a horse to force the animal to behave in an entirely unnatural way, simply for her own glory.

“Horses don’t volunteer – they can only submit to violence and coercion. It’s time for the Olympics to move into the modern era.”

Dujardin, a three-time Olympic dressage champion, had decided to pull out of all competition while the FEI investigates the incident.

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates after winning gold at London 2012 (Steve Parsons, PA)

The FEI said it had received a video “depicting Ms Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare” and that she had subsequently confirmed she was the individual depicted.

The suspension bars Dujardin from any competitions or events under the FEI’s jurisdiction and those run by a national federation.

“This video was submitted to the FEI by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant,” the FEI said.

“According to the information received, the footage was allegedly taken several years ago during a training session conducted by Ms Dujardin at a private stable.”

Dujardin, in a statement released to the PA news agency, described what happened as being “completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils. However, there is no excuse.

“I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment. I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.”

Dujardin, 39, could have become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied on six medals.

Dujardin was due to compete in both the individual dressage and the team event alongside Carl Hester and world champion Lottie Fry. She is expected to be replaced in the team by alternate Becky Moody and her horse Jagerbomb.

Dujardin rose to prominence with individual and team golds at London 2012 while riding Valegro – to a soundtrack that included Land of Hope and Glory. The duo retained the former title and won silver in the latter at Rio 2016.