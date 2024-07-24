Argentina match against Morocco suspended for an hour due to disorder from crowd

Argentina’s match against Morocco at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard was suspended for over an hour following a reaction from the crowd when Cristian Medina scored a late equaliser.

Morocco led the Group B clash 2-1 and in the final stages of the game Argentina hit the frame of the goal twice before midfielder Medina struck in the 16th minute of stoppage time to level the match.

However, his equaliser sparked objects being thrown onto the pitch and players were taken off for their safety.

The match was suspended for over an hour (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

Fans were then asked to leave the stadium with a message being projected on screens that read: “Your session has been suspended, please leave the stadium.”

After over an hour without play, the game resumed behind closed doors with three minutes left on the clock and Medina’s 106th-minute leveller was chalked off for an offside in the build-up.

The game finished 2-1 to Morocco thanks to Soufiane Rahimi’s brace.