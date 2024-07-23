Charlotte Dujardin withdraws from Paris Olympics over coaching session video

Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the Olympics over a video from four years ago showing her making “an error of judgement” during a coaching session.

Dujardin, a three-time Olympic champion, has decided to pull out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates the incident.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse,” she said in a statement. “I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.”

Dujardin, 39, could have become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied on six medals.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Dujardin said: “A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session.

“Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.

“I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete.”