Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France for third time

Tadej Pogacar secured his third Tour de France title with another show of strength, bossing the closing time trial to claim a sixth stage win of this year’s race and his third in as many days.

Pogacar’s lead of more than five minutes starting the day left him free to take it easy on the 34km route between his adopted home of Monaco and Nice, but the Slovenian’s insatiable appetite for success showed in the risks he took on the descent off the Col d’Eze to beat his great rival Jonas Vingegaard.

The top three on the general classification finished in the same positions on the stage, with Pogacar clocking a time of 45 minutes 24 seconds, 63 seconds up on Vingegaard with another 11 seconds between the Dane and Remco Evenepoel.

Pogacar finished the Tour with a margin of victory of six minutes and 17 seconds, reclaiming the Tour title Vingegaard has held for the last two years, and confirming him as the first man to complete the Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani in 1998.

“I cannot describe how happy I am after two hard years in the Tour de France where there were always some mistakes,” Pogacar said. “This year everything was to perfection, I’m out of words. I’m super happy to win here, incredible.

“I think this was the first Grand Tour where I was totally confident every day. Even in the Giro I had one bad day but I won’t tell which one.

“But this Tour was just amazing, I was enjoying it from day one until today. I had such great support behind me, I just couldn’t let anybody down.”